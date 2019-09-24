Andrew Parchment named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

September 10, 2016: during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Ohio Bobcats played at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics) – Kansas junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment was named the Big 12 Conference’s Newcomer of the Week for his performance against West Virginia. Parchment, who led the KU offense with 132 yards on five receptions, including two touchdowns, was the first Jayhawk to be recognized by the league office during the 2019 season.

A Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native, Parchment recorded 100 or more receiving yards for the second-straight game with his 132-yard outing against the Mountaineers. He now has three 100-yard receiving games through the first four contests of the year.

Included in his 132-yard performance was a career-long reception of 75 yards, a scoring pass from quarterback Carter Stanley.

On the season, Parchment leads KU with 24 catches for 367 yards and four touchdowns. He ranks fourth in the Big 12 in both receiving yards per game (91.8) and receptions per game (6.0).

Parchment is KU’s first player to pick up Big 12 Conference honors since now-sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr., was named Newcomer of the Week vs. Oklahoma (Nov. 17) in 2018.

Parchment and his teammates will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to face TCU on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Game time is scheduled for 11 a.m., with a live broadcast on FS1.