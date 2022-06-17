BOSTON — With the help of his defensive performance and opportunistic offense, Golden State Warriors forward and former Kansas Jayhawk Andrew Wiggins is an NBA champion.

The former No. 1-overall pick lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 at TD Garden to win the NBA Finals 4-2.

Wiggins, who played for Kansas in the 2013-2014 season, is the 14th former Jayhawk to win an NBA Championship:

Clyde Lovellette (1950-1952); Minneapolis Lakers – 1954, Boston Celtics – 1963, 1964

Maurice King (1955-1957); Boston Celtics – 1960

Wilt Chamberlain (1957-1958); Philadelphia 76ers – 1967, Los Angeles Lakers – 1972

Jo Jo White (1966-1969); Boston Celtics – 1974, 1976

Bill Bridges (1959-1961); Golden State Warriors – 1975

Wayne Simien (2002-2005); Miami Heat – 2006

Jacque Vaughn (1974-1997); San Antonio Spurs – 2007

Paul Pierce (1996-1998); Boston Celtics – 2008

Scot Pollard (1994-1997); Boston Celtics – 2008

Mario Chalmers (2006-2008); Miami Heat – 2012, 2013

Brandon Rush (2006-2008); Golden State Warriors – 2015

Sasha Kaun (2005-2008); Cleveland Cavaliers – 2016

Markieff Morris (2009-2011); Los Angeles Lakers – 2020

Andrew Wiggins (2014) – Golden State Warriors – 2022

Wiggins adds a championship after joining the Warriors in the 2020 season, in which he earned his first NBA All-Star selection.

Wiggins is credited for defending Boston Celtics All-Star and St. Louis-native Jayson Tatum, who was held to two points in the second half.

The Canadian-born forward finished Game 6 with 18 points, three blocks, four steals, six rebounds and made four out of his nine three-point attempts.

Wiggins was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 and immediately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves where he spent six seasons.