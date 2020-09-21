Aranda optimistic Baylor will play Big 12 opener vs Kansas

Baylor University’s McLane Stadium is shown Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Baylor’s season opener against Houston, scheduled less than a week ago, was one of two FBS NCAA college football games postponed Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, the day before before they were supposed play. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Dave Aranda says he’s optimistic about the Bears being able to play their Big 12 opener this week.

The Bears have had scheduled non-conference games the past two weeks called off because of COVID-19.

Baylor didn’t play last weekend against Houston after positive tests affected one of the Bears position group. Aranda hasn’t said which group that is, but says the Bears expect about five guys back at that position this week.

They are scheduled to play Kansas at home on Saturday. Louisiana Tech was supposed to play at Baylor on Sept. 12 before the Bulldogs had a widespread virus outbreak.

LATEST STORIES: