Attendance limited to 1,500 for KU basketball games at Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Capacity for KU basketball games this season at Allen Fieldhouse will be limited to 1,500 people. 850 of the 1,500 seats will be allotted to donors.
Normal capacity at Allen Fieldhouse is 16,300.
The Jayhawks released their revised season schedule on Monday.
