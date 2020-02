LAWRENCE, KANSAS – FEBRUARY 03: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks rebounds the ball against Royce Hamm Jr. #5 and Jase Febres #13 of the Texas Longhorns in the first half of a college basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 03, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and No. 3 Kansas beat Texas 69-58.

Devon Dotson added 16 points and Marcus Garrett scored 11 for the Jayhawks, who have won seven straight, including four since an ugly brawl in the closing seconds of a win over rival Kansas State.

Matt Coleman III scored 20 points to lead the Longhorns, who stayed within a possession of the lead for most of the game.