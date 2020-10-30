Baylor tabbed Big 12 men’s basketball favorite over Kansas

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Baylor has been tabbed by Big 12 men’s basketball coaches as the favorite to win the conference title this season.

The Bears return four starters and received seven first-place votes from the coaches, who weren’t able to vote for their own teams.

Kansas got the other three first-place votes and was second. It’s the first time since 2011-12 the Jayhawks aren’t the preseason favorite.

Baylor was 26-4 last season and is led by junior guard Jared Butler.

The league’s top returning scorer at 16 points a game, Butler was named the preseason Big 12 player of the year.

