Baylor uses big 1st half to cruise to 90-47 win over Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Lauren Cox and NaLyssa Smith each scored 13 points and No. 2 Baylor used a 50-point first half to rout Kansas 90-47.
The Lady Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) moved into first place in the conference after a loss by West Virginia earlier in the evening to Oklahoma.
The Jayhawks (11-4, 0-4) entered the matchup looking to pull off an upset but struggled from the floor, shooting 35% led by 13 points from Aniya Thomas.
