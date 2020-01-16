Baylor uses big 1st half to cruise to 90-47 win over Kansas

Closings and Delays
Baylor forward Lauren Cox (15) pulls in a rebound next to Kansas center Bailey Helgren (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Lauren Cox and NaLyssa Smith each scored 13 points and No. 2 Baylor used a 50-point first half to rout Kansas 90-47.

The Lady Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) moved into first place in the conference after a loss by West Virginia earlier in the evening to Oklahoma.

The Jayhawks (11-4, 0-4) entered the matchup looking to pull off an upset but struggled from the floor, shooting 35% led by 13 points from Aniya Thomas.

