Big 12 announces Kansas men’s basketball schedule changes

Jayhawks

by: KU Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Big 12 Conference has announced two date changes for Kansas men’s basketball. The TCU at Kansas game has been moved to Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse. Tip time for the contest will be 7 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The TCU at KU game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Additionally, the Iowa State at Kansas contest will be Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The original date of the ISU at KU game was Jan. 16 but the contest was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol in the Iowa State program.

Tickets for both the TCU at Kansas and the Iowa State at KU games are available at KUAthletics.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories