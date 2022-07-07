FORT WORTH, Tex. (KSNW) — With just 58 days before the first Saturday of college football, the Big 12 media voted on the preseason standings.

After a 2021 campaign that saw Kansas State finished 8-5 with a blowout win over Louisina State University, the Wildcats found themselves in decent standing, predicted to finish fifth in the conference.

Kansas, on the other hand, found themselves predicted to finish dead last. Their 2021 season ended with a 2-9 record, though a bright spot was seen with a 57-56 overtime win over the Texas Longhorns.

Neither team received any first-place votes.

Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks squad had a rough go of it, and their 2022 season faces an equally difficult schedule. Along with the regular onslaught of Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, and other Big 12 foes, the Jayhawks’ out-of-conference schedule appears to be another battle on its own, with matchups against Duke, Tennessee Tech, and soon-to-be conference foe Houston.

Kansas State, on the other hand, has the ability to make some noise on the top end of the Big 12 in 2022. Head Coach Chris Klieman will look to use last year’s season as a springboard to the top of the Big 12.

The Wildcats start their season with games against South Dakota, Missouri, and Tulane, before beginning their conference schedule with a matchup in Norman, Oklahoma, against the Sooners.

(Courtesy: Big 12 Conference)

Here is how the rest of the preseason poll shakes out:

Baylor (17 first-place votes)

Oklahoma (12 first-place votes)

Oklahoma State (nine first-place votes)

Texas (two first-place votes)

Kansas State

Iowa State (one first-place vote)

TCU

West Virginia

Texas Tech

Kansas

The 2023 conference will look significantly different, with Houston, UCF, Cincinnati, and BYU set to join the Big 12. There are also rumors that some PAC-12 teams are kicking around the idea of joining the Big 12 as well, but there is no official news at this time.

Kansas is scheduled to kick off its season against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 2, while Kansas State is slated to kick off against South Dakota on Sept. 3.