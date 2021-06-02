Big East – Big 12 Battle matchups released for Kansas and K-State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team will take on St. John’s in the 2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle, the conferences jointly announced on Tuesday, to be played December 2, 2021 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Matchups were jointly determined by the two conferences and will be played in December. The home school has the right to determine the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the games will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and FOX Sports for the BIG EAST.

This will be the third Big East/Big 12 Battle with Kansas defeating No. 8 Creighton in the last meeting, 73-72, inside Allen Fieldhouse on December 8, 2021. The Jayhawks are 1-1 all-time in the Big 12-Big East Battle, with Kansas’ sole loss coming at No. 18 Villanova, 55-56, on December 21, 2020.

The matchup with St. John’s will be the 14th in the series history, which dates back to 1950. Kansas has won the last two meetings, including four of the last five, with the most recent game resulting in an 82-74, KU victory on November 10, 2000.

The four-year agreement between the two conferences will continue through the 2022-23 season with an equal number of games played in each conference’s home market each year. Television designations will be announced when available.

Kansas State will host Marquette on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Bramlage Coliseum as part of the third year of the BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle, the two conferences announced on Tuesday (June 2).



It will mark the third time in the last four seasons that the two programs have met in the regular season, including the second time in the BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle, as the Golden Eagles swept a home-and-home series in 2018-19 and 2019-20, including a 73-65 victory at Bramlage Coliseum in their latest meeting on December 7, 2019.

The 10 matchups were jointly determined by the two conferences and will be played on various campuses starting on Wednesday, December 1 running through Saturday, December 18. Since K-State is the home team, the game will be broadcast on one of ESPN’s platforms. Specific television information and game time will be released later.



K-State is 0-1 all-time in the BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle following that 2019 loss to Marquette. The Wildcats were scheduled to play a road game against Butler during the 2020-21 season, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bulldog program.



Overall, K-State is 24-25 all-time against BIG EAST opponents, including 11-3 at home.

2021 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle Schedule

Dec. 1 Texas Tech at Providence

Dec. 2 Kansas at St. John’s

Dec. 4 Iowa State at Creighton

Dec. 5 Xavier at Oklahoma State

Dec. 7 Butler at Oklahoma

Dec. 8 Marquette at Kansas State

Dec. 8 Connecticut at West Virginia

Dec. 9 Texas at Seton Hall

Dec. 12 Villanova at Baylor

Dec. 18 TCU at Georgetown