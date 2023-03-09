LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self is hospitalized and will miss today’s Big 12 Tournament game, according to KU Athletics.

Kansas Athletics did not release specifics about Self’s condition, only to say he is recovering from an illness.

“Self is doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System,” according to Kansas Athletics.

Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as the team’s head coach for the game against West Virginia.

Norm Roberts assumed head coaching duties when Self missed games against Nebraska Omaha, North Dakota State, Duke and Southern Utah during a four game self-imposed suspension.

This is a developing story and will be updated when additional information becomes available.