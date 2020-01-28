Braun, Moss lead No. 3 Kansas to 65-50 win over Okla. St.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Freshman Christian Braun had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 3 Kansas to a 65-50 victory over Oklahoma State.

Isaiah Moss added 13 points and Devon Dotson had 11 for the Jayhawks, who led wire to wire. Kansas has won five in a row, including a 74-68 triumph over Tennessee on Saturday.

It was the Jayhawks’ second game since a brawl with rival Kansas State that led to two players being suspended. Cameron McGriff had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Oklahoma State.