Braun’s 3 lifts No. 23 Kansas over No. 15 Texas Tech 67-61

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Christian Braun hit a corner 3 with 24 seconds left, David McCormack scored 17 points and No. 23 Kansas beat No. 15 Texas Tech 67-61. Ochai Agbaji had 14 points and Jalen Wilson added 11. Braun’s 3 made it a two-possession game and essentially locked up the win for the Jayhawks. Braun and Marcus Garrett each finished with 10 points. Marcus Santos-Silva and Kevin McCullar each scored 12 points, Mac McClung had 11 and Micah Peavy had 10 for Texas Tech, which played its first game in 10 days but has dropped two straight.