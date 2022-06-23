LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The second University of Kansas Jayhawk has come off the draft board, as Christian Braun was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 21st pick in the NBA Draft.

Braun was a focal point of the Jayhawks’ offense along with Agbaji, who was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier on Thursday night.

The Burlington, Kansas, native came to Lawrence in the 2019 draft class and last season averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Braun was a steady force in the NCAA Tournament last season, averaging 10.6 points per game. His three-point shooting will be needed in Denver, who lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors.

Braun’s teammate David McCormack is still waiting for his name to be called. The NBA Draft is live on ESPN.