LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks are adding a legacy player to the roster. Former KU star Christian Braun’s brother Parker Braun will be joining the Jayhawks.

Christian’s older brother is tall like him at 6 feet 10 inches and weighs 215 pounds but is more of a post player.

Parker spent his first two seasons at Missouri from 2019 to 2021, where he averaged two points and 1.2 rebounds in 44 games.

Braun then transferred to Santa Clara for two more seasons and averaged 7.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent from the field.

The Blue Valley Northwest alum joins a roster that will look vastly different from last season for Kansas.

Most of the Jawhawks’ roster has hit the transfer portal, most notably forwards Zuby Ejiofor and Ernest Udeh. But KU has a few highly rated recruits coming in as always and a few transfer portal gets like Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson.

With Dickinson and KJ Adams Jr. being the only experienced big men on the roster, Braun could see a role in the rotation in one of his final years of eligibility.