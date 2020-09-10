Coastal Carolina visits Kansas in opener Saturday night

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Still a newcomer to college football’s highest level, Coastal Carolina was looking forward to a visit from its first opponent from a major conference.
Kansas was due to visit Brooks Stadium in late September.
The shakeup caused by the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans. Now, the Chanticleers will instead visit the Jayhawks on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
It’s the lone non-conference game for Kansas, which will have a week off before visiting Baylor to open its nine-game Big 12 slate.
