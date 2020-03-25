Court filing: Kansas coach ‘encouraged’ NCAA rule violations

Kansas head coach David Beaty directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rhode Island in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Athletics Inc. contends in a newly unsealed court filing that it has evidence former football coach David Beaty “allowed and encouraged NCAA violations” while at the University of Kansas.

The memo was filed by the university’s lawyers in January and unsealed this past week. It says those alleged violations have “resulted in several hundred thousand” dollars in legal fees for Kansas Athletics.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the filing includes transcripts of interviews with players and members of the football staff that the university says suggest that NCAA rule violations occurred under Beaty.

