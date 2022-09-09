Kansas and West Virginia will get an especially early start to the Big 12 football season. Saturday’s matchup is the only head-to-head matchup between league teams.

Three more Big 12 openers are set for next week. West Virginia is coming off a 38-31 loss at Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl.

Kansas pounded Tennessee Tech 56-10. Fans will hear the name Daniels a lot. JT Daniels is West Virginia’s quarterback, while Jalon Daniels will be under center for the Jayhawks.

West Virginia has won 18 straight home openers. Kansas is looking for a 2-0 start for the first time since 2011.