Dayton beats No. 4 Kansas 74-73 at buzzer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Mustapha Amzil hit a running jumper in the lane at the buzzer, and Dayton beat No. 4 Kansas 74-73 on Friday.

Kansas’ David McCormack blocked Malachi Smith’s layup with 3 seconds left. Amzil picked up the loose ball, and his shot went off the rim and backboard before going in.

After Smith cut the deficit to 73-72 on a layup, McCormack was called for an offensive foul with 9 seconds to play.

Ochai Agbaji scored four of his 21 points during a late 6-0 run, helping Kansas take a 73-70 advantage with just over a minute remaining.

Dayton (3-3) had five players score in double figures. DaRon Holmes II had 16 points, and Toumani Camara and Elijah Weaver both added 14.

Christian Braun had 17 points for Kansas (4-1)

Weaver hit a pair of 3-pointers and Holmes ended a 16-1 surge with consecutive dunks to put Dayton up 53-50 five minutes into the second half.

After Kansas pulled within one, Holmes was left alone for a dunk that made it 70-67 with four minutes remaining.

Kansas went on a 17-8 run to go up 44-29 late in the first half. Braun ended the stretch with a slam off a floating pass from Dajuan Harris Jr.

BIG-TIME WELCOME

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale received a standing ovation as he walked across the court to his broadcast position before the game. Vitale announced last month that he has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time this year, undergoing tests that show he has lymphoma. Vitale said in August that he underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma.

THE TAKEAWAY

Dayton: Has 12 freshmen on the roster and continue to improve as the season progresses.

Kansas: Will be interesting to see if the Jayhawks will fall out of the top 10.

REMATCH

The teams met in the 2019 Maui Invitational championship, with Kansas prevailing 90-84 in overtime.

UP NEXT

Dayton: Will play either Iona or Belmont on Sunday

Kansas: Plays Sunday against the loser of Iona-Belmont.