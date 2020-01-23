De Sousa issues apology for role in brawl

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa (22) walks out of the crowd after a brawl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Kansas defeated Kansas State 81-59. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa was issued a 12 game suspension on Wednesday by the Big 12 for his role in the brawl between Kansas and Kansas State at the Sunflower Showdown.

De Sousa took to Twitter on Wednesday night to issue an apology.

I’m sorry for my actions last night, please read this: pic.twitter.com/cmkEO0I5Ax — Silvio De Sousa ™ (@SilvioDeSousa5) January 23, 2020

De Sousa is averaging 2.6 points per game this season after sitting out all of last season due to an NCAA investigation in which De Sousa was ruled ineligible to play. Kansas appealed the NCAA’s decision and De Sousa was later ruled eligible.

