LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Defending national champion UConn is preparing to visit Allen Fieldhouse on Friday for a top-five showdown with Kansas.

The fourth-ranked Huskies have looked good during an unbeaten start, including wins over Indiana and No. 16 Texas to win the Saatva Empire Classic.

The fifth-ranked Jayhawks, who fell from No. 1 after a loss to fourth-ranked Marquette at the Maui Invitational, bounced back to beat No. 10 Tennessee in the third-place game of the holiday tournament.

The game from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on ESPN and will start at 8 p.m.