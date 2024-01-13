WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In a top-10 matchup at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks took down the Oklahoma Sooners in the twos’ final Big 12 matchup at the Phog, 78-66.

Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points, while Kevin McCullar Jr. (21) and KJ Adams (15) joined him in double figures.

Dickinson and Adams both posted double-doubles in the game, with Dickinson hauling in 14 rebounds and Adams hauling in 10.

The win over Oklahoma is its 24th-straight in Lawrence. The Jayhawks haven’t lost to Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse since 1993.

After a tough loss to UCF on Wednesday, the Jayhawks bounced back in a big way. KU head coach Bill Self is 117-18 in games directly following a loss.

As a team, the Jayhawks shot 43.9% from the field and just 20% from three. They held the Sooners to 40% and 30%, respectively.

The win moves KU to 14-2 on the season. Up next, the Jayhawks will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. That game will tip off at 8 p.m. on Jan. 16.