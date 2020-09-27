Ebner dominates in Aranda debut as Baylor tops Kansas 47-14

Baylor running back Trestan Ebner, left, gets close to the goal line before getting pulled down by Kansas cornerback Kenny Logan Jr., in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Trestan Ebner returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards before going 83 yards for another touchdown on a free kick after a safety, and Baylor gave new coach Dave Aranda a win in his long-awaited debut, beating Kansas 47-14.

Ebner had two more TDs as the Bears won their latest opener in 56 years after two non-conference games were called off for COVID-19 reasons.

Aranda was the defensive coordinator for LSU’s national title team last season.

The Jayhawks lost their 50th consecutive true Big 12 road game in the conference opener for both teams.

