Fan guide to Saturday’s ESPN College GameDay in Lawrence

A detail of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a basketball (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – All eyes will be on Lawrence Saturday morning as ESPN brings College GameDay to the Phog ahead of the Kansas-Kentucky game that evening.

The hour-long show will begin at 10 a.m., with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m., but fans can have fun beginning Friday night.

Wendy’s Fanfest at the Phog

The celebration begins Friday at 5 p.m., a full 24-hours before tipoff. That’s when Wendy’s Fanfest at the Phog begins. Fans will be treated to free food from a Wendy’s food truck, a live DJ, games and giveaways. You’ll find Fanfest on the Allen Fieldhouse east lawn.

Friday, Jan. 28 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Admission

Admission to Allen Fieldhouse is free during ESPN College GameDay. Doors open to the general public at 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The first 500 students inside will receive free net hats. The first 1,000 students will get free fan banners. One student will also get the chance to make a half-court shot for $19,000.

Students: Enter through Gate 2 on the northeast corner of the building.

General Public: Enter through Gate 6 on the east side of Allen Fieldhouse.

Masks

Masks are required inside Allen Fieldhouse, as well as at the Wendy’s Fanfest at the Phog tent. It’s a mandate enforced by Douglas County leaders.

Accessibility

Limited mobility and wheelchair access for ESPN College GameDay will be through Gate 11 on the south side of the building.

Accessible parking is available in lot 71 directly south of Allen Fieldhouse.

Section E, rows 1-5, seats 16-20 will be reserved for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, and an interpreter will be on site for College GameDay.

Signs

Each fan is allowed to bring one sign inside Allen Fieldhouse for ESPN College GameDay. Any signs containing profanity or inappropriate content will be removed by staff.

Conclusion

Allen Fieldhouse will be cleared following the conclusion of ESPN College GameDay, which will happen around 11 a.m. Students may return and enter Allen Fieldhouse at 3 p.m. Doors open for the general public at 3:30 p.m.

Parking

Parking in the surface lots surrounding Allen Fieldhouse is free and open to the public, except for the emergency vehicle lot (Lot 70), and the special reserved spots in Lot 71.

The Allen Fieldhouse garage is also available at an hourly rate.

Vehicles that don’t have a GAME parking pass for lots during the College GameDay morning show will need to be moved out of the lot by 1 p.m. on Saturday, or the vehicle will be subject to being ticketed and/or towed.

Normal game shuttles will start running two hours before tip-off from the Park and Ride in Lot 301.