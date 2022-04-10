LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of Jayhawk fans flocked to Lawrence on Sunday to cheer on KU’s men’s basketball team, now otherwise known as the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Champions.

KU’s men’s basketball team paraded down Mass St. as fans cheered them on from 6th St to 19th St.

Some of the attending fans have cheered on the ‘Hawks for decades.

“This is my second Kansas parade, said Mike Prince, a KU fan. “I was here in 1988 when the Jayhawks and Danny Manning won the national championship. Woo!”

Others soaked in the winning atmosphere for the first time.

“It was fantastic,” said KU fan David Andreasen. “We got to see a lot of awesome people out here today and we had a blast, it was awesome.”

KU basketball players like Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Brown signed autographs as they strolled through the crowd in the back of cars.

“Some of these guys yes, they are a natural at this,” said Ochai Agbaki, senior guard. “Chris Teahan, Mitch, they are naturals at parades. It’s great, no I wouldn’t say me. It’ll be fun, fun to be out here and see the fans but that’s more of his deal.”

KU’s men’s basketball Coach Bill Self wrapped up the parade while cruising in the back of a Corvette Stingray.

“We’re excited, when you win everyone benefits. The pie is big enough for everybody if you win enough. Certainly, I think there is people that can benefit from this basketball team having success,” said Self.