Feeling snakebit, fans lament more woes for KU after Jayhawks bow out of Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – March Madness is once again “March Sadness” for Kansas Jayhawk fans.

The men’s basketball team was forced to pull out of the Big 12 Championship semifinal hours before their tilt with Texas after learning a player had tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans learned of the news one year to the day that they learned KU and the rest of the NCAA wouldn’t be playing basketball at all in the Big 12 or the NCAA tournament. They hope the same fate won’t befall the program this year.

It’s already been a tough week for KU fans. Monday they lost their football coach Les Miles, Wednesday their athletic director Jeff Long.

“I don’t know how much else can happen unless the NCAA decides to take some action this week,” Richard Todd said of the bad news that seems to keep coming from KU Athletics.

Big 12 Championship organizers adopted protocols to try to prevent infection and spread.

“They have their meals in their hotel rooms; each player has their own room,” KC Sports Commission President Kathy Nelson explained.

But KU’s Chancellor Doug Girod said Thursday that players were making big sacrifices, and everyone was aware of how fragile the situation was.

“I think every team is one positive test away from being out of the tournament no matter what your talent level and success has been. So that’s a concern for the Big 12 tournament. It will be when we go to Indianapolis,” Girod said.

Now as the focus shifts to the NCAA Tournament, there are questions about whether the team will be able to meet protocols to field a competitive squad if there are more positive tests.

Under new NCAA rules, KU will only need five healthy players to be able to play in any NCAA tournament games. They’ll learn if this affects seeding on Selection Sunday. Tuesday is the deadline for any replacement teams to be named for teams that can’t meet COVID-19 protocols related to positive tests and contact tracing. First round games will be played on Friday and Saturday.

“I got to think it’s going to be really tight and close. And if we’re not at full strength, we could lose in the first round, which isn’t fun,” fan Sam Dean said.

Ticket prices to the Big 12 semifinals took a nose dive by about 75% to as little as $12 with KU out. A rocking Power & Light District the day before was mostly empty Friday.

Oklahoma State defeated Baylor in the evening’s only game, while Texas received an automatic birth in the championship game.