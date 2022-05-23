DALLAS, Texas (WDAF) — During Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins delivered a vicious poster on Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić that has gone viral.

With just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Wiggins received the ball at the three-point line drawing a defender and making a move toward the basket.

Wiggins elevated and was met by Dončić, who tried to block the former Kansas Jayhawk’s attempt at the dunk, but Wiggins went right through him for the flush.

DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 22: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors dunks the ball against Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 22, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The referee blew the whistle and initially called an offensive foul, but the call was challenged by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, and the call was overturned, counting the basket.

Wiggins joined the Warriors in 2020 in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wiggins was selected No. 1 overall in the 2014 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers but was immediately traded to the Timberwolves.

The Canadian-born forward won the 2015 NBA Rookie of the Year award and was voted to his first NBA All-Star game in 2022.

While at the University of Kansas, Wiggins was named to the First-Team All-Big 12 Team and was awarded the Big 12 Freshman of the Year Award.

Wiggins scored 27 points in Game 3, shooting 11-20 from the field and hauled in 11 rebounds, 6 of which were offensive rebounds.

The Warriors lead the Mavericks 3-0 in the series, with Game 4 scheduled for May 24 at 8 p.m. Central.