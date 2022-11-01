WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin died Monday, Oct. 31, in Wichita, according to Kansas Athletics. He was 20 years old.

Muscadin was the passenger in a vehicle on Dec. 31, 2021, that was southbound on the Kansas Turnpike when it went off the road, rolled multiple times, and came to a rest in the fence line, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Muscadin was seriously injured and never recovered.

Muscadin moved to the United States in 2016 and came to Kansas after playing his senior prep season at Aspire Academy in Kentucky. His early high school career included stops at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire and Life Prep Academy in Wichita.

He played in 11 games for Kansas during the 2020-21 season, including five Big 12 contests and against USC in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“Although only here one year, Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We wish his family and loved ones the best going through this most difficult time,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement.

Muscadin then transferred to New Mexico, where he started nine of 12 games for the Lobos before leaving the program in December 2021.