WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A little over a year ago, Christian Braun was celebrating a National Championship win as a key piece for the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Yesterday, he celebrated an NBA Finals win with the Denver Nuggets, beating the Heat with a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat.

With the NBA Finals win, Braun joined Bill Russell, Henry Bibby, Magic Johnson and Billy Thompson as the only players in NBA History to win an NCAA Championship and NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons.

In last night’s game, Braun — who was drafted by the Nuggets with the 21st pick in the NBA Draft — played 24 minutes and scored seven points and three rebounds.

The stars of the NBA Finals were Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but without a doubt, Braun was a contributor to the team who secured its first NBA Finals win in the team’s history.

Braun is also the 11th former Jayhawk since 2000 to win an NBA title. It’s the second season in a row a Jayhawk has won, as Andrew Wiggins won the title last year with the Golden State Warriors.