CHICAGO, Ill. (WDAF) — Former University of Kansas Jayhawk Christian Braun will keep his name in the 2022 NBA Draft after his performance at the NBA Combine in Chicago.

“While I may not be in Kansas next year, Lawrence will forever be ‘Home'” Braun said.

Braun, who averaged 14.1 points on 49% shooting his senior year at KU, declared for the draft alongside teammate Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack after the Jayhawks won the NCAA National Championship over North Carolina.

“While I am extremely excited for what the future holds, I would be lying if I said this wasn’t a hard decision,” Braun said in his announcement. “I have a deep love for Kansas, my teammates, the coaching staff, and our fans. I hope you saw that passion every single game.”

According to Sports Illustrated, The Blue Valley Northwest graduate is the No. 53-ranked prospect in the draft.

He’s more of a play finisher than anything else, but he’s a good athlete who’s effective around the basket and in the open floor, and can elevate to block shots. His passing skills have gotten better, which is notable. Sports Illustrated

The NBA Draft starts on Thursday, June 23.

“I hope I can make you all proud and cannot wait to represent Kansas basketball at the next level. Rock Chalk forever,” Braun said.