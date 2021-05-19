Former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson signs with Oklahoma State

USC guard Tahj Eaddy (2) protects the ball from Kansas guard Bryce Thompson (24) during the first half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State announced it has signed former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson.

The 2020 McDonald’s All-American started his final three games as a freshman for Kansas. He scored 12 points against Gonzaga and 11 at Texas.

He was the Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Player of the Year following his junior and senior seasons at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High. He helped the Hornets win the 2019 6A state championship.

His addition should help Oklahoma State fill some of the void left after guard Cade Cunningham’s decision to leave for the NBA.