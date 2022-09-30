KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Former University of Kansas men’s basketball standout Joel Embiid says he is proud to be an American.

After playing one year for the Jayhawks, the Philadelphia 76ers selected the center with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Playing in Philadelphia, Embiid is surrounded by U.S. history. A history he decided to embrace.

The Associated Press reports the 28-year-old Cameroon native confirmed he was sworn in as a U.S. citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia.

In the AP interview, Embiid said his wife and young son played a role in his decision.

“I’ve been here for a long time,” Embiid told The Associated Press Thursday. “My son is American. I felt like, I’m living here, and it’s a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?”

Embiid also has citizenship in France.

Until last season, the 76ers introduced Embiid as playing out of Kansas. Embiid switched it up midseason and is now announced as a Cameroon native. Embiid said it could be time to push his triple-threat nationality before 76ers games this season.

“We’re going to say Cameroon, American and French,” Embiid told AP with a laugh.