SPOKANE, Wash. (KSNT) – Former KU four-star commit is searching for a new home… again.

Marcus Adams Jr. started the summer with KU but entered the transfer portal in mid-July. He officially signed with Gonzaga on July 31. On Sunday, On3 Sports reported Adams will leave the ‘Zags.

Adams will remain in the transfer portal and not have to re-enter because he did not officially enroll at Gonzaga.