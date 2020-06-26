Former KU guard Frank Mason III takes home NBA G-League MVP award

MILWAUKEE (KSNW) — Former KU guard Frank Mason III took home some hardware on Thursday, after being named the 2019-20 NBA G-League Most Valuable Player.

The 2017 Big 12 Player of the Year for the Jayhawks averaged just over 26 points per game and five assists in 23 games for the Wisconsin Herd, the G-League affiliate for the Milwaukee Bucks.

He would see some playing time with the Bucks this season, taking the floor in six games before the season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March.

Mason III signed a two-way contract with Milwaukee in July of last year.