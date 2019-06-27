Former KU guard Grimes transfers to Houston

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – MARCH 23: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Kansas Jayhawks and J’Von McCormick #12 of the Auburn Tigers reach for the ball during their game in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Patrick […]

HOUSTON (KSNW) – Former KU guard Quentin Grimes is going from the Big-12 to the American Athletic Conference.

Today, Grimes announced on his Twitter that he will be transferring to Houston to play for the Cougars next season.

Grimes arrived in Lawrence last season as a five-star recruit and the number 10 overall recruit in the 2018 class, per 247Sports.

During his lone year at KU, Grimes played in 36 games, averaging 8.4 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

Grimes was one of four Jayhawks to enter his name into the 2019 NBA Draft, before withdrawing in May. He would then enter his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Grimes will be forced to sit out next season, before becoming eligible to play in the 2020-21 season.