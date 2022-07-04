CLEVELAND, Ohio – Former Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji is officially a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that the 22-year-old rookie signed to a standard rookie-scale contract Saturday. Agbaji was selected with the 14th overall pick by Cleveland in the 2022 NBA draft.

Agbaji will approximately make $3,918,360 in 2022-23, $4,114,200 in 2023-24, $4,310,280 in 2024-25 and $6,383,525 in 2025-26, which total $18.7000,000 over four years, according to Hoops Rumors

Agbaji started in all 39 games this past season as a senior at Kansas, averaging a Big-12 leading 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in a team-high 35.0 minutes.

In addition, Agbaji also finished second in the Big-12 in three-point percentage and three-point field goals made per game.

He helped lead Kansas to its fourth national championship in program history under head coach Bill Self and was named the 2022 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Cleveland will face San Antonio Spurs Friday in Las Vegas which will be broadcast on NBA TV.