LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball got its third commit for the class of 2023.

Elmarko Jackson announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Thursday, according to 247 Sports. Jackson chose KU instead of Texas, Notre Dame, Miami, or Villanova.

“It was just the culture they have,” Jackson said to 247 Sports. “Between Coach Self, the staff, and some of the premier guys in the country that I’ve had the opportunity to get to know and create a relationship with.”

Jackson goes to South Kent School in Kent, Conn. He joins Chris Johnson and Jamari McDowell as KU’s 2023 commits.