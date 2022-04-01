NEW ORLEANS. La. (KSNW) – Jayhawks coach Bill Self will have his fourth Final Four appearance with the team coming up on Saturday against Villanova.

With tip-off a day away, the hype is building around the Caesars Superdome. The Superdome is decked out in Final Four logos ahead of Saturday’s games featuring Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova.







Coach Self says the team is ready to go even if most eyes might not be on their game with Villanova.

“I do look at it as the majority of the attention and probably rightfully so will be on the second game because it’s Duke-Carolina, and they’ve never met, and it’s Coach K’s last year and all of those things. We’re fired up, I don’t think anyone in this field is flying under any radar or anything like that. Actually, I believe all four teams have a legitimate shot.”

The Jayhawks have appears in the last four events at the Superdome. KU reached the championship game there in 2003 and 2012 and lost in the 1993 semifinals.

The game will be broadcast on TBS starting at 5:09 p.m. Saturday. KSN’s Alec Ausmus is in New Orleans covering all the action with the team.