Garrett named to Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett, right, takes the ball away from Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (KU Athletics) – Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett has been named one of 20 watch list candidates to the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday. Garrett is looking to become the second Jayhawk to win the Bob Cousy Award as Frank Mason III was the 2017 recipient.

A unanimous selection to the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Team as selected by the conference coaches, Garrett was the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year last season. As a junior, the guard from Dallas led the Big 12 in assists (4.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7) and also ranked among the league leaders in steals (fifth at 1.8). Garrett averaged 4.5 deflections per game, including 6.9 in his last nine outings in 2019-20. For the season, Garrett produced 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He was the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, USBWA All-District VI, All-Big 12 Second Team and a unanimous Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection.

Garrett is one of four Big 12 players listed on the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year list along with Jared Butler (Baylor), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State) and Matt Coleman III (Texas).

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Bob Cousy Award will be presented April 9, 2021.

2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates (listed alphabetically by school)*

Remy Martin (Arizona State)

Jared Butler (Baylor)

McKinley Wright IV (Colorado)

Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton)

Jalen Crutcher (Dayton)

Scottie Barnes (Florida State)

Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga)

Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois)

MARCUS GARRETT (KANSAS)

Javonte Smart (LSU)

Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State)

Colbey Ross (Pepperdine)

Fatts Russell (Rhode Island)

Jacob Gilyard (Richmond)

Geo Baker (Rutgers)

Bryce Aiken (Seton Hall)

Matt Coleman III (Texas)

Collin Gillespie (Villanova)

Kihei Clark (Virginia)

D’Mitrik Trice (Wisconsin)

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-21 season*