LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)- Kansas football has one less player.

Senior linebacker Gavin Potter has decided to leave the program, head coach Lance Leipold announced on Tuesday.

“There wasn’t a whole lot [of conversations],” Leipold said. “He has decided that he’s going to redshirt and move on … unfortunate.”

Leipold explained that in the state of college football, situations like this with players leaving programs are increasingly common.

“Because of the way things are set up today, those are happening across the country,” he said. “That’s disappointing, but not always surprising.”

Potter, a native of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, made headlines when he committed to KU in 2019 by wearing a Kansas State sweatshirt before removing the sweatshirt to reveal a Texas Tech T-shirt and finally removing that T-shirt to show KU painted on his chest.

Potter played in each of the Jayhawks’ first four games. In those four games, he totaled 5 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. In total, his time at KU concludes with 174 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception in 36 games.

In other KU football news, Lance Leipold announced that running back Daniel Hishaw will be out for ‘an extended period of time.’