WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A running back from Goddard is staying in the Sunflower State.

Micah Johnson, a senior at Goddard High School, is taking his talents to Lawrence and will play for the University of Kansas Jayhawks, he announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic career at Kansas University! I want to thank my parents, coaches, and everyone who helped me during the process. Thank you for this opportunity! Can’t wait to be a Jayhawk!” Johnson said in a post.

For Goddard last season, Johnson put up 1,154 all-purpose yards, finding the end zone 12 times.

Johnson joins Harry Stewart III and Red Martel as running backs in the class of 2024 for the Jayhawks, which ranks No. 49 in the country according to Rivals.