Gondrezick saves No. 18 West Virginia against Kansas 72-68

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 25 points, including a 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left, Esmery Martinez had a double-double with a career-high 24 rebounds and No. 18 West Virginia held on to defeat Kansas 72-68.
With the Mountaineers on top 68-66, Gondrezick let the shot clock wind down before drilling a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
After another quick Kansas basket made it 71-68, Gondrezick, who was 11 of 14 from the foul line, made 1 of 2 at eight seconds.
The Jayhawks turned the ball over to end the game.
Aniya Thomas scored 19 points and Zakiyah Franklin 18 for Kansas.