CHICAGO, Ill. — The Kansas Jayhawks are the Vegas favorite to win the NCAA Championship after Gonzaga and Arizona both lost in the Sweet 16 Thursday night.

No. 1 Kansas faces No. 4 Providence in Chicago Friday evening. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:29 p.m.

Reggie Miller and Dan Bonner will join KU alum Kevin Harlan for the call. Harlan said he’s excited to provide play-by-play for the Jayhawks.

“Doing my alma mater is gonna be a thrill. Doing the Chiefs for CBS is a thrill. Um, but I look at all these games that every team’s got a story, and it’s our job, it’s incumbent on us, to tell that story. And I get excited about successful, hardworking, energized people and that’s what you find in the college tournament. all these guys are so excited to be here,” Harlan said during an interview in Chicago.

Harlan said there is simply nothing like the NCAA Tournament, and it’s something he looks forward to every year.

“It’s the perfect environment. It’s a three-week season unto itself,” Harlan said. “Especially now when we’re out of the pandemic for the most part, you’ve got fans and bands and kids and alumnus in the seats and on the sideline, it just makes for a great atmosphere.”

The Jayhawks are the only No. 1-seeded team left in the tournament. The winner of Friday’s matchup will take on the winner of the Sweet 16 game between No. 10 seed Miami and No. 11 seed Iowa State.

