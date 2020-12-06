Grant-Foster saves No. 7 KU in 65-61 win over N Dakota State

Jayhawks

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota State’s Rocky Kreuser, center, is pressured by Kansas’ Jalen Wilson, left and Christian Braun (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster drove for the go-ahead basket with just over a minute to go, then swatted away Sam Griesel’s layup with 10 seconds left, helping seventh-ranked Kansas escape with a 65-61 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday. Jalen Wilson had 14 points and Ochai Agbaji added 13, including a free throw in the final seconds, that helped the Jayhawks finish off a 7-0 run to end the game and avoid their first loss to an unranked team since the 2019 Big 12 Tournament. Tyler Eady had 14 points to lead the Bison.

