Holmberg accounts for five TDs as Duke decks Kansas, 52-33

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Gunnar Holmberg tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns and threw for a fifth as Duke overcame Kansas for a 52-33 victory, its third in a row. The Blue Devils (3-1) struck for 21 points during a six-minute span of the third quarter, taking the lead on the way to eclipsing their 2020 win total.

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean went 19-for-32 for 308 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Jayhawks lost their third game in a row despite leading 24-21 at halftime.

