WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fresh off a blowout 51-22 win over Central Florida a week ago, the University of Kansas Jayhawks are heading to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Cowboys are also coming off a thrilling win against KU rivals Kansas State last Friday.
Saturday’s contest is slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m. from Boone-Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Here’s how you can tune in:
Who: Kansas Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State (3-2, 2-1 Big 12)
When: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 14
Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma — Boone-Pickens Stadium
Television: FOX
Stream: Foxsports.com