WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fresh off a blowout 51-22 win over Central Florida a week ago, the University of Kansas Jayhawks are heading to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Cowboys are also coming off a thrilling win against KU rivals Kansas State last Friday.

Saturday’s contest is slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m. from Boone-Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Here’s how you can tune in:

Who: Kansas Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State (3-2, 2-1 Big 12)

When: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma — Boone-Pickens Stadium

Television: FOX

Stream: Foxsports.com