WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both the University of Kansas Jayhawks and Brigham Young Cougars head into Saturday’s contest undefeated.

BYU is coming off a 38-31 win over Arkansas — the same team that beat Kansas in the Liberty Bowl last year. The Cougars also have wins over Southern Utah and Sam Houston State.

On the other sideline, Kansas is coming off a win on the road against Nevada. The Jayhawks also have wins over Missouri State and Illinois.

Interestingly, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema was the head coach at Arkansas from 2013-2017 and beat fellow in-state school Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl in 2015.

If you’re looking to go to Saturday’s game, it might prove to be a difficult task. The game has been sold out, according to the Kansas Athletics Twitter page.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on-air on ESPN and will also be available through the ESPN website or the ESPN app, which is available in the App Store on iOS or the Google Play Store on Android.

The Watch ESPN app is also available on most smart TVs and Apple TVs.

One main key to Saturday’s game will be the play of Jalon Daniels. After missing the first game of the season against Missouri State, he’s come in and lit it up, throwing for 575 yards and two touchdowns in just two games.

Running back Devin Neal has also been a workhorse for the team. In the win over Nevada, he rushed for 137 total yards and found the endzone three times.

The game is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. from Lawrence.