WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Coming off its best season since 2009, the University of Kansas Jayhawks are preparing to kick off their first game of the 2023 season on Friday.

The Jayhawks will start their season at 7 p.m. Friday against Missouri State inside David Booth Memorial Stadium. For fans unable to attend, however, it might be difficult to watch.

The game is not set to air on national television, so that means you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+.

The subscription service can be used on Watch ESPN, which is available through the ESPN website, or the ESPN app, which is available in the App Store on iOS or the Google Play Store on Android.

The Watch ESPN app is also available on most smart TVs and Apple TVs.

Last season, the Jayhawks finished with a 6-7 record, appearing in their first bowl game since 2009. It was a thriller to the end, though the Jayhawks ended up losing to Arkansas in three overtime, 55-53.

This year, KU returns starting quarterback Jalon Daniels and running back Devin Neal.

Neal earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season, as he rushed for 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. He totaled 1,273 all-purpose yards, which included 183 yards and one touchdown receiving.

Daniels missed significant time in 2022 due to injury but still put up impressive numbers, as he threw for 2,104 yards and 18 touchdowns. In the Libert Bowl, Daniels threw for a record 544 yards and five touchdowns.

For more information or to buy tickets to the game, you can visit the KU Athletics website by clicking here.