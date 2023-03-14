WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s time for March Madness, and the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks are currently a No. 1 seed and will take on Howard University on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks finished the season with a 27-7 record, capped off with a loss in the Big 12 Championship game to the Texas Longhorns.

Howard, on the other hand, enters the tournament as a 16-seed. Only once in NCAA Tournament history has a 16-seed team beaten a one-seed, with the University of Maryland-Baltimore County defeating Virginia in 2018.

While the odds seem to be in KU’s favor, the Jayhawks will have to come prepared. Howard finished the season with a record of 22-12, capped off with a 65-64 win over Norfolk State in the MEAC tournament on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch KU play against Howard in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

How to watch/listen

Who: KU Jayhawks (27-7) vs. Howard Bison (22-12)

When: 1 p.m. CT Thursday, March 16

Where: Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

Television: TBS

Stream/Online: NCAA.com