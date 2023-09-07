LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Illinois will face Kansas for the first time since 1968 when the Illini visit Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

They are coming off a last-second win over Toledo, rallying from 19-7 in the third quarter for the 30-28 victory.

Kansas started the season with a 48-17 win over Missouri State that only became comfortable with three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The big question is whether the Jayhawks will have preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year Jalon Daniels under center. He’s been bothered by a sore back throughout the fall, and Jason Bean got the start in his place against the Bears.